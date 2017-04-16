Police Shoot, Kill Domestic Violence Suspect In California

April 16, 2017 11:55 AM
Filed Under: FATAL SHOOTING, Officer Involved Shooting, shooting

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer responding to a domestic violence call fatally shot a suspect with a knife in Southern California.

Newport Beach Police spokeswoman Jennifer Manzella says the man initially complied with officer’s orders to drop the knife late Saturday.

But Manzella says the man immediately picked the weapon up again. She says the officer feared for his safety and the safety of others and opened fire.

The suspect, who was not named, was taken in critical condition to a hospital, where he died.

The Orange County Register reports Sunday that the victim of the domestic violence incident was also hospitalized.

Authorities are investigating the shooting and what preceded it.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia