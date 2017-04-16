Trump Says China Working On North Korea ‘problem’

April 16, 2017 5:23 PM

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — President Donald Trump is asserting that China is working with the United States on “the North Korea problem.”

His vice president, Mike Pence, is telling American and South Korea service members that the North’s latest “provocation,” a failed missile launch shortly before his arrival in Seoul, has laid bare the risks they face.

While the North did not conduct a nuclear test, the specter of a potential escalated U.S. response is trailing Pence as he undertakes a 10-day trip to Asia amid increasing tensions and heated rhetoric.

Trump’s national security adviser, H.R. McMaster, is citing Trump’s recent decision to order missile strikes in Syria after a chemical attack blamed on the Assad government as a sign that the president “is clearly comfortable making tough decisions.”

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

