Woman Dies After Apparent Fall From Balcony In Berkley

April 16, 2017 8:14 PM

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Police say a 21-year-old woman died after falling from a balcony at an apartment building in Northern California.

San Francisco television station KPIX (http://cbsloc.al/2oNWzR1 ) reports paramedics were called Sunday to the building near the University of California, Berkeley campus after the woman reportedly fell from a third floor balcony. She was taken to a hospital where she died.

The Alameda County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as 21-year-old Kimberly Tze, of Elk Grove.

Neighbors tell KPIX they didn’t hear loud music or partying sounds before the incident early Sunday.

In 2015, 13 people were on a fifth-floor balcony when it fell. Six were killed, most of them Irish students studying abroad.

Berkeley police are investigating what lead to Tze’s fall.

 

