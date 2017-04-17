2 Taken To Hospital After Shooting During Suspected Home Invasion

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Two people are in the hospital after gunfire rang out in a Stockon neighborhood Monday morning.
This was first reported about 6:30 a.m. on Douglas Road, near Alexandria Place.
According to San Joaquin County Sheriff’s deputies, the incident started as a home invasion.
Neighbors said they heard a woman scream for help after gunshots rang out.
Deputies say a man and a woman were taken to the hospital, with one of them suffering from life-threatening injuries.
It’s not known if someone in the home fired, or if it was a suspect.