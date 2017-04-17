2 Taken To Hospital After Shooting During Suspected Home Invasion

April 17, 2017 8:24 AM
Filed Under: stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Two people are in the hospital after gunfire rang out in a Stockon neighborhood Monday morning.

This was first reported about 6:30 a.m. on Douglas Road, near Alexandria Place.

According to San Joaquin County Sheriff’s deputies, the incident started as a home invasion.

Neighbors said they heard a woman scream for help after gunshots rang out.

Deputies say a man and a woman were taken to the hospital, with one of them suffering from life-threatening injuries.

It’s not known if someone in the home fired, or if it was a suspect.

