Man Dies After Being Found With Gunshot Wound In Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating after a man was found with a fatal gunshot wound in Rancho Cordova on Sunday.
The Rancho Cordova Police Department says officers were called to the area near Zinfandel Drive and Sunrise Boulevard around noon after a man was found shot. By the time officers got to the scene, the man had already been taken to the hospital
Police say the 21-year-old man, who had suffered a gunshot wound to his lower body, was later pronounced dead.
Detectives believe the shooting happened near Coloma Road and El Manto Drive. It’s not clear at this point what led up to the shooting.
The man’s identity has not been released.
Anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to call detectives at (916) 874-5115.