Playoffs in full swing; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 4/17

April 17, 2017 6:45 PM
Filed Under: 2017 NBA Playoffs, 2017 nhl playoffs, Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, Oakland A's, Oakland Athletics

Hour 1

CLEVELAND, OH - APRIL 17: Paul George #13 of the Indiana Pacers handles the ball against LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during Game Two of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on April 17, 2017 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE

(Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images)

It’s the beginning of the NBA playoffs and the fellas have you covered with all the break downs of game 1’s through out the divisions. Listen as they break down the Warriors, Pacers last possession shot, how the Jazz beat the Clippers without Gobert and much, much more.

Listen to full hour here:

 

Hour 2

OAKLAND, CA - APRIL 16: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors handles the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers during the Western Conference Quarterfinals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on April 16, 2017 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE

(Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)

Former Kings HC and current Golden State Warriors analyst Gary St Jean joined Doug and Grant to discuss the Warriors and Trailblazers game 1, what to expect moving forward in the series, plus Doug and Grant talk a little hockey playoffs compared to the NBA post season.

Listen to full hour here: 

Hour 3

OAKLAND, CA - APRIL 14: Kendall Graveman #49 of the Oakland Athletics pitches against the Houston Astros in the top of the first inning at Oakland Alameda Coliseum on April 14, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Oakland A’s Insider Joe Stiglich of NBC Sports California joined Doug and Grant to discuss the two big injuries announced over the last 24 hours. Hear Joe explain the injury sustained by Marcus Semien and how long he is expected to be out. Plus, how close is Sonny Gray, hear all of that and more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie.

Listen to full hour here: 

Hour 4

BOSTON, MA - APRIL 16: Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics looks on during warm ups before Game One of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals against the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden on April 16, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

In hour 4 Doug and Grant speak with Frank Schwab of Yahoo’s Shut Down Corner about the upcoming NFL draft, some of the league news and notes and a little Marshawn Lynch discussion. Also the fellas speak about the coverage Isaiah Thomas has garnered over the last 24 hours with his family situation.

Listen to full hour here: 

More from Grant Napear
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia