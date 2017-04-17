Playoffs in full swing; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 4/17

Hour 1

It’s the beginning of the NBA playoffs and the fellas have you covered with all the break downs of game 1’s through out the divisions. Listen as they break down the Warriors, Pacers last possession shot, how the Jazz beat the Clippers without Gobert and much, much more.

Former Kings HC and current Golden State Warriors analyst Gary St Jean joined Doug and Grant to discuss the Warriors and Trailblazers game 1, what to expect moving forward in the series, plus Doug and Grant talk a little hockey playoffs compared to the NBA post season.

Oakland A’s Insider Joe Stiglich of NBC Sports California joined Doug and Grant to discuss the two big injuries announced over the last 24 hours. Hear Joe explain the injury sustained by Marcus Semien and how long he is expected to be out. Plus, how close is Sonny Gray, hear all of that and more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie.

In hour 4 Doug and Grant speak with Frank Schwab of Yahoo’s Shut Down Corner about the upcoming NFL draft, some of the league news and notes and a little Marshawn Lynch discussion. Also the fellas speak about the coverage Isaiah Thomas has garnered over the last 24 hours with his family situation.