Poll: Most Think Marijuana Is Safer Than Opioids

DENVER (AP) — A new national poll says Americans think it’s safer to use marijuana than opioids to relieve pain.
The Yahoo/Marist poll out Monday says two-thirds of the respondents in the telephone survey said opioid drugs such as Vicodin or OxyContin are “riskier” to use than pot, even when the pain pills are prescribed by a doctor.
Only one in five said marijuana was riskier than opioids. The rest weren’t sure.
Those answering the poll overwhelmingly said pot should be legal for medical use. But they were less comfortable with children and pregnant women using pot to treat medical conditions.
The telephone poll of 1,122 adults was conducted last month. The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 2.9 percentage points.
One Comment
91 PEOPLE DIE PER DAY in the USA from overdose of opium-based pharmaceuticals. In the United States EVERY 9 MINUTES a child is admitted to a hospital emergency room for pharmaceutical drug poisoning. Unfortunately many of these children never go home again.
Use of legal pharmaceutical opioids like Percocet, Fentanyl, Oxycodone, Percodan are proven to be a direct GATEWAY to heroin use. From the CDC.gov: Prescription drugs are directly responsible for over 237,000 deaths yearly in the US plus over 5,000 traffic deaths due to pharmaceutical intoxicated drivers.
Booze consumption is a direct GATEWAY to alcoholism, homelessness, street violence, domestic violence, traffic fatalities, teen pregnancies and death. Over 88,000 people die every year in our nation due to alcohol consumption plus 16,000 more in traffic fatalities directly caused by booze intoxicated drivers.
Tobacco is highly addictive and kills over 390,000 Americans every year.
Cannabis has never been proven by scientific study as a gateway drug and has never killed one single person in all medical history due to toxic overdose. No matter how much cannabis is consumed (even an entire bag of edibles) it is never fatal. Cannabis has no significant statistical history of traffic problems let alone deaths.
So, which is safer????