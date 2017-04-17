Righty Kendall Graveman Goes On DL With Strained Shoulder

April 17, 2017 1:52 PM
Filed Under: athletics, Baseball, Kendall Graveman, Oakland A's, Oakland Athletics

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Right-hander Kendall Graveman has been placed on the 10-day disabled list by the Oakland Athletics with a strained right shoulder.

Graveman started opening day in place of the injured Sonny Gray and began the season 2-0 with a 2.00 ERA in his first three starts. But he exited after just five innings and 74 pitches Friday against Houston, and manager Bob Melvin said afterward the pitcher couldn’t get loose. Both Melvin and Graveman expected he would make his next start.

Instead, it’s yet another key player down for the injury-plagued A’s.

Oakland recalled catcher Bruce Maxwell from Triple-A Nashville on Monday to take Graveman’s roster spot.

The A’s were set to begin a series at home with Texas on Monday night after the series finale against the Astros was rained out Sunday.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

