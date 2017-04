SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Crews are investigating after an RV fire under the freeway over the weekend.

The scene is under Highway 50 along T Street.

Sacramento Fire says they responded to a vehicle fire Sunday night and found an RV going up in flames.

RV Fire last night spread into expansion joints of Hwy 50 overpass above T St. @CaltransHQ onscene evaluating with fire crews. T St. closed. pic.twitter.com/oz8ziesCp4 — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) April 17, 2017

Crews say the fire managed to spread into the expansion joints of the Highway 50 overpass.

Caltrans along with fire crews are now evaluating the scene.

T Street is closed in the area for the time being, Sacramento Fire says.