What Is That Thing That Cam Newton Is Wearing?

April 17, 2017 9:31 AM By Nate Goodyear
Filed Under: Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers, Coachella, NFL

Look at this photo:

cam romper 2 What Is That Thing That Cam Newton Is Wearing?

It was taken this weekend at Coachella and posted to Cam Newton’s Instagram page (Coachella, through my research, appears to be some sort of a music festival for which I have very little knowledge).

Look at that thing he’s wearing! Did he start a fight with the wrong set of drapes? Was it… a tragic wallpapering accident? Why is he dressed like an interior decorating experiment gone horribly wrong?

These are all questions that had become problematic, even resulting in lost sleep. Where have I seen that look before? I was being driven crazy by the unplaceable familiarity of Cam’s threads.  And then it hit me: on Saturday afternoon, I attended the 16th birthday party of a family friend. Nothing wild, just a low-key, family-oriented celebration.  Why do I bring that up? Well, guess who was wearing Cam’s outfit?

Like, every single one of the birthday girl’s friends, that’s who! Here are some stock photos of Cam’s look via a Google Image search:

romper 1 What Is That Thing That Cam Newton Is Wearing? romper 2 What Is That Thing That Cam Newton Is Wearing? romper 3 What Is That Thing That Cam Newton Is Wearing?

May you attack every day with as much confidence as Cam Newton wearing a floral romper.

