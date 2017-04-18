Bruce Bochy Out 2 Games After ‘Minor Ablation Procedure’

April 18, 2017 12:29 PM
Filed Under: Baseball, Bruce Bochy, giants, San Francisco, San Francisco Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy has undergone a minor heart procedure and will miss the team’s two-game series in Kansas City this week.

The Giants say Bochy had been complaining of discomfort and underwent a procedure called an ablation in San Diego on Monday to fix his heart rhythm problems.

Bochy is now resting at home and is expected to rejoin the team in Colorado on Friday. Bench coach Ron Wotus will assume managerial duties the next two games against the Royals.

The 62-year-old Bochy underwent a heart procedure in February 2015 to insert two stents and was hospitalized last summer with an undisclosed illness that forced him to miss a game in Miami.

___

More AP baseball: apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia