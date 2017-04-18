Caught On Video, Police Chief Writes Himself A $300 Speeding Ticket

Best Ways To Celebrate Earth Day In SacramentoSacramento, found at the confluence of the American and Sacramento rivers, is known as both the City of Trees and America’s Farm to Fork Capital. As these labels suggest, Sacramento is a unique community that offers many ways to celebrate the planet both on Earth Day and beyond. For 47 years, people around the world have used April 22 as a chance to show support for the protection and sustainability of the environment.