Elk Grove Parents Outraged District Didn’t Announce Child Porn Arrest

ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Some parents are outraged at the Elk Grove Unified School District from not announcing an arrest of a former volunteer for alleged child pornography.

“Last year with Mr. Eric and now this one. We didn’t even know about this one. They didn’t tell us about this one,” said one parent Marcy Lozano.

Parents said the news circulated amongst parents, but never a word from the district.

“It’s pretty disturbing to hear that they didn’t tell us anything,” said another mom, Whitney Ellis.

A district spokeswoman said 29-year-old Christopher Kinney was a volunteer at Prairie Elementary from 2013 until his arrest for child pornography charges in December 2016.

“He did particular volunteer work with some specific classrooms, for specific teachers; helping, assisting,” said Xanthi Pinkerton, with Elk Grove Unified.

According to court documents, Kinney chatted online with a second suspect, Krisha Viramontes, in San Francisco who was also arrested by Bay Area police.

Investigators say the two men had disturbing online conversations where Kinney would ask the other suspect to send him videos of young boys performing sexual acts.

He even admitted to liking boys only 8 and 9 years old.

The district said they didn’t inform parents because it was out of their jurisdiction.

“When we know our students are at risk or we know that they could be at risk, that’s when we do inform our community, but we have not received any information that would suggest that this particular individual is a threat to our students,” Pinkerton said.

This case has certainly rattled parents who were sent a letter home back in September after another teacher, 29-year-old Eric Echols was arrested for allegedly molesting 6 children.

Parents say regardless of whether it’s a teacher, volunteer, or where the allegations took place, the district has a duty to inform them.