Police: Fresno Shootings Race-Related, But No Ties To Terrorist Groups

FRESNO (CBS13) — The man accused of killing four people in Fresno has ties to Sacramento.

Police say Kori Ali Muhammad, 39, shot and killed the victims in unprovoked attacks. CBS13 has learned he attended high school and college in the Sacramento area.

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said Muhammad was on a violent mission on Tuesday morning. Dyer said Muhammad’s motivation was race related and did not appear to have connections to any terrorist group. He did call the shootings a hate crime.

“These were unprovoked attacks by an individual that was intent on carrying out homicides today, and he did that,” he said.

The shooting spree played out on the streets of downtown Fresno where Muhammad allegedly shot at four white men, killing three of them. One of the men was a PG&E worker who was sitting in the passenger seat of a work truck.

“He has some posts that says he does not like white people, and also in that post he expressed some anti-government sentiments,” Dyer said.

Muhammad was already wanted for the murder of a security guard at a Fresno Motel six on Thursday.

According to Muhammad’s Facebook page, he attended Grant Joint Union High School in Sacramento and Cosumnes River College.

Court records show him digging up multiple aliases and multiple charges in Sacramento from the late 1990s to early 2000s, including domestic violence, criminal threats, drugs and being a felon in possession of firearms. He also had several probation violations.