3 Killed In Shooting In Downtown Fresno, Suspect In Custody

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) – The Latest on a fatal shooting near a Catholic Charities facility in downtown Fresno, California (all times local):

1:20 p.m.

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer says the suspect in a shooting that killed three people in downtown Fresno told police he hates white people and shouted “God is great” in Arabic before the killings.

All three victims in Tuesday’s killings were white. The police chief says they were shot minutes apart in close proximity in areas around downtown.

Thirty-nine-year-old Kori Ali Muhammad was arrested shortly afterward. He was already wanted for a separate killing from last week, in which a Motel 6 security guard in Fresno was gunned down.

Dyer says police have called the FBI to assist in the investigation. He says the suspect made other statements to police but did not disclose what they were.

12:50 p.m.

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer says three people have been killed in a shooting in the downtown central California city.

He says a suspect is in custody. The shooting happened Tuesday morning near a Catholic Charities building.

Shooter was on foot. Shot at resident but missed. Kept moving & shot a second person. Reloaded. Walked to Catholic Charitoes & killed man. — Evan Onstot (@EvanOnstot) April 18, 2017

Ashlee Wolf of Catholic Charities told the Fresno Bee newspaper that the shooting happened at a bus stop near the charity.

Wolf says the charity doesn’t believe the shooter was tied to Catholic Charities.

___

12:30 p.m.

Emergency officials say a shooting has killed one person and injured two others in downtown Fresno.

#BREAKING Dyer says 3 people are dead and suspect is in custody pic.twitter.com/EmY91HDjqh — Joe Moeller (@joemoeller44) April 18, 2017

Dan Lynch of Fresno County Emergency Medical Services says the two wounded by gunfire have been transported to hospitals.

Fresno city spokesman Mark Standriff says county offices are on lockdown, and people have been urged to shelter in place. Few other details were immediately known.

Ashlee Wolf of Catholic Charities told the Fresno Bee newspaper the shooting happened at a bus stop near the charity.

Wolf says the charity doesn’t believe the shooter was tied to Catholic Charities. She says the charity is working with police to provide information.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.