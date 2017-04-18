WATCH: CBS13 News the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

Police Find Stun Gun Disguised As Cigarette Package

April 18, 2017 4:17 AM
KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — A police officer in Georgia found a stun gun disguised as a package of cigarettes during a traffic stop.

News outlets report that the driver repeatedly requested to smoke while the officer was speaking to him, but he was not allowed to get his cigarettes during the stop.

The Kennesaw Police Department posted a video to Facebook on Monday showing the recovered stun gun and reminding the public that requests to retrieve items during a traffic stop will be denied.

The department has not released further details, including the identity of the driver or if any charges were filed.

