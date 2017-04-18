Raiders Release DT Dan Williams

April 18, 2017 3:12 PM
ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) – The Oakland Raiders have released defensive tackle Dan Williams after two seasons with the team.

Williams signed a $25 million, four-year contract with Oakland in 2015, but saw his playing time diminish last season. The move made Tuesday saves $4.5 million on the salary cap.

Williams went from playing about half the defensive snaps in 2015 to playing just one-third last season, according to Football Outsiders. He had just 17 tackles and a half-sack.

The Raiders previously lost defensive tackle Stacy McGee in free agency and will likely target that position in the draft.

