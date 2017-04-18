Take That For Data; The Drive – 04/18/17

April 18, 2017 9:10 AM
Filed Under: Cleveland Cavaliers, David Fizdale, Derek Carr, Memphis Grizzlies, Oakland A's, Samsung

HOUR 1:

668992608 Take That For Data; The Drive 04/18/17

KINTADA ARANGETRAM

Dave and Nate talk the Cleveland Cavaliers win over the Indiana Pacers, Oakland A’s adding two major players to their DL, and Derek Carr’s press conference for Morning Brew. Then, the guys talk about Grizzlies head coach David Fizdale’s comments about the officiating last night. Finally, pronunciations of local street names to end the hour.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

jerry reynolds1 Take That For Data; The Drive 04/18/17Dave and Nate talk about Adam “Pac Man” Jones’ latest incident with a reporter before Threefer Madness featuring Derek Carr’s press conference, E-Sports, and the NHL Playoffs. Then, Sacramento Kings analyst Jerry Reynolds joins The Drive to talk about the end of the Kings season and to continue the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar conversation from yesterday.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Jerry Reynolds interview here:

 

HOUR 3:

BOSTON - APRIL 16: Boston Celtics Isaiah Thomas during pre-game introductions before they play the Chicago Bulls during the first round of the NBA Playoffs at TD Garden in Boston on April 16, 2017.

(Photo by Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Sean Salisbury is back on The Drive to talk about his new show plus the struggles that Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas is going through after losing his younger sister. Then, Dave and Nate talk about a strange position now vacant with the Sacramento Kings before Re-Brew to end the show.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Sean Salisbury interview here:

More from The Drive With Dave, Kayte and Nate
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia