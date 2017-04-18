WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

They’re Not Going To Rook Us: The Lo-Down – 4/18

April 18, 2017 3:48 PM
Filed Under: 2017 NBA Playoffs, 2017 NFL Draft, Michael Lee, NBA, NFL, The Lo-Down

Hour 1

OAKLAND, CA - MARCH 26: Head coach David Fizdale of the Memphis Grizzlies reacts to the referee's call on the floor against the Golden State Warriors during an NBA basketball game at ORACLE Arena on March 26, 2017 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about Isaiah Thomas going through tragedy in his personal life, while at the same time him and his team try to prepare for Game 2 against the Bulls tonight. The guys also previewed tonight’s playoff games, and Memphis Grizzlies head coach David Fizdale’s press conference after his team’s loss to the Spurs.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 2

San Antonio Spurs' Kawhi Leonard makes a basket during Game 3 of the 2014 NBA Finals June 10, 2014 at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. AFP PHOTO / Timothy A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

(TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show the guys debated what makes a superstar in the NBA and how many superstars are actually in the NBA.  The guys also came up with some marketing ideas for Kawhi Leonard to help make him a superstar.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 3

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 04: Quarterback Mitch Trubisky of North Carolina in action during day four of the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 4, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down Michael Lee, The Vertical, joins the guys to breakdown the NBA Playoffs and preview the upcoming games.  The guys also covered some of the NFL Draft and where some of the prospects will go.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

 

