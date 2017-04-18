Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about Isaiah Thomas going through tragedy in his personal life, while at the same time him and his team try to prepare for Game 2 against the Bulls tonight. The guys also previewed tonight’s playoff games, and Memphis Grizzlies head coach David Fizdale’s press conference after his team’s loss to the Spurs. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys debated what makes a superstar in the NBA and how many superstars are actually in the NBA. The guys also came up with some marketing ideas for Kawhi Leonard to help make him a superstar. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down Michael Lee, The Vertical, joins the guys to breakdown the NBA Playoffs and preview the upcoming games. The guys also covered some of the NFL Draft and where some of the prospects will go. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

You can Subscribe, Rate, and Review The Lo-Down Podcast HERE, and you can Like Us on Facebook.