A Modern Sports Tragedy; The Drive – 04/19/17

April 19, 2017 9:27 AM
HOUR 1:

Aaron Hernandez Court Appearance

Dave and Nate discuss Aaron Hernandez’s reported suicide, the San Jose Sharks scoring seven goals in game four of the playoffs, and the latest from the NBA Playoffs for Morning Brew. Then, more on some of the highlights from last night’s NBA action. Finally, some talk on Adidas’ uncomfortable email about the Boston Marathon.

HOUR 2:

arcoarenaexterior A Modern Sports Tragedy; The Drive 04/19/17Dave and Nate talk about E-Sports working their way into national games and the Chicago Cubs asking non-players to sign waivers before accepting their world series rings. Then, Threefer Madness featuring Baylor University, playoff ticket etiquette, and sports officiating. Finally, Sacramento Kings founder Gregg Lukenbill joins The Drive to talk about the Kings history celebration happening May 16th.

HOUR 3:

OAKLAND, CA - MARCH 26: Head coach David Fizdale of the Memphis Grizzlies reacts to the referee's call on the floor against the Golden State Warriors during an NBA basketball game at ORACLE Arena on March 26, 2017 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

Dave & Nate talk to Eric Hasseltine, play by play broadcaster for the Memphis Grizzlies, about the series against the Spurs, head coach Dave Fizdale’s comments about the officiating yesterday, and more. Then,, an awkward moment at a pro tennis tournament plus Re-Brew to end the show.

