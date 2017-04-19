HOUR 1:

Dave and Nate discuss Aaron Hernandez’s reported suicide, the San Jose Sharks scoring seven goals in game four of the playoffs, and the latest from the NBA Playoffs for Morning Brew. Then, more on some of the highlights from last night’s NBA action. Finally, some talk on Adidas’ uncomfortable email about the Boston Marathon.

Listen to the whole hour here:

HOUR 2:

Dave and Nate talk about E-Sports working their way into national games and the Chicago Cubs asking non-players to sign waivers before accepting their world series rings. Then, Threefer Madness featuring Baylor University, playoff ticket etiquette, and sports officiating. Finally, Sacramento Kings founder Gregg Lukenbill joins The Drive to talk about the Kings history celebration happening May 16th.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Gregg Lukenbill interview here:

HOUR 3:

Dave & Nate talk to Eric Hasseltine, play by play broadcaster for the Memphis Grizzlies, about the series against the Spurs, head coach Dave Fizdale’s comments about the officiating yesterday, and more. Then,, an awkward moment at a pro tennis tournament plus Re-Brew to end the show.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Eric Hasseltine interview here: