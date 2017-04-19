Damien Barling: Jinder Mahal By the Numbers

I’m going to present these numbers without commentary. You can form your own conclusion about how you feel without any influence from me.

Since returning to the WWE on August 1, 2016 Jinder Mahal has wrestled 78 times excluding the 6-pack challenge from Smackdown Live on April 18th.

Of those 78 matches, he’s won 9 times.

2 of the those 9 wins we’re in tag matches.

Those remaining 7 victories included wins over Heath Slater, Jack Swagger, Darren Young, Sin Cara, and Curtis Axel (3 times)

Jinder Mahal has not won a singles match on television since defeating Jack Swagger on the Sept. 12th, 2016 edition of Monday Night Raw.

During his previous stint with the company in 2014 as a member of the gimmick group 3MB, Jinder Mahal wrestled 53 times.

He won once.

He defeated Brodus Clay at a house show in Italy on May 16th. Clay left the company less then a month later.

In 2013 Jinder Mahal wrestled 115 matches.

He won 8 times.

The only win Mahal had on television in 2013 was when he teamed with Heath Slater and Drew McIntrye on the Jan 14th episode of Raw to defeat Sheamus in an Over the Top Rope elimination match.

To recap, in the last 4 years, Jinder Mahal has wrestled 246 times.

He has won 18 of those matches.

Since 2013 Jinder Mahal has won 2 singles matches on either Monday Night Raw or Smackdown (over Jack Swagger and Heath Slater).

To add some context to this, famous enhancement guy Barry Horowitz, whose only job was to make guys look good while beating him, won 2 matches in 1988.

Jinder Mahal is the number one contender for the WWE Championship.