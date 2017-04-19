Davis Woman Suspected Of Vandalizing Mosque Pleads Guilty To All Charges

April 19, 2017 10:45 AM
Filed Under: Davis, Hate Crime

WOODLAND (CBS13) – The woman suspected of vandalizing a Davis mosque has pleaded guilty to all charges in the case, the district attorney’s office says.

Lauren Kirk-Coehlo, 30, is on trial for the vandalism of the Davis Islamic Center. Back on Jan. 23, a woman was seen at the mosque putting bacon on a door handle and smashing windows. The incident was caught on surveillance video.

Police called the incident a hate crime incident as pork is a forbidden food for Muslims.

Kirk-Coehlo was arrest several weeks later and charged with vandalism with a hate crime enhancement. She was held in custody on $1,000,000 bail.

Wednesday in court as prosecutors were getting ready for her preliminary hearing, the DA’s office announced that Kirk-Coehlo had pleaded guilty to all the charges. It was an expected move, as the DA’s office says there were no promises or deals negotiated for the plea.

Kirk-Coehle now faces a maximum of six years in prison. Her sentencing is slated for June 16.

