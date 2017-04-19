GOP Rep. Toasts Border Patrol For Deportation Of DREAMer

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Republican U.S. Rep. Steve King is toasting the deportation of a man whose attorneys say is the first known person who qualifies for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program to be removed from the country by President Donald Trump.
Juan Manuel Montes has sued the federal government over his deportation to Mexico. The 23-year-old says he’s entitled to stay in the U.S. under DACA, which shields people who came to the country as young children.
King, of Iowa, posted a picture on Twitter of a filled U.S. Border Patrol mug Tuesday. The post read: “First non-valedictorian DREAMer deported. Border Patrol, this one’s for you.”
King told Newsmax in 2013 that for every young immigrant that becomes a valedictorian, another 100 are smuggling drugs.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.
One Comment
…………….
Marissa Meyer – CEO of Yah໐໐! , is advising people to start “Ｗ໐rĸ at hᴑмe” practice, that I have been doing f໐r ໐ver a year n໐w. This year aI໐ne, I made about $36k so far with nothing but my cᴑmputer and some free time, despite that i have a full-time jᴑb. Even pe໐ple new to this, can make $5O per h0ur easily… Infᴑrm yᴑurseIf here http://bit.do/dodYw