Oilers’ Draisaitl fined for spearing Sharks’ Chris Tierney

April 19, 2017 4:58 PM
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) – Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl was fined for spearing San Jose’s Chris Tierney.

The NHL Department of Player Safety had a hearing with Draisaitl on Wednesday before fi

ning him $2,569.44, the maximum allowed under the collective bargaining agreement.

Draisaitl received a major penalty and game misconduct when he hit Tierney in the groin with his stick in the second period of Edmonton’s 7-0 loss Tuesday night. Draisaitl had just 20 penalty minutes in the regular season.

Draisaitl was eighth in the league in scoring with 77 points in the regular season but has none in the playoffs. He was moved from the top line wing to a third-line center role in Game 3.

The series is tied at two games apiece with Game 5 on Thursday in Edmonton.

