Police: Driver Hits Boy, 5, Riding Bike In South Sacramento And Takes Off

April 19, 2017 7:36 AM
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A five-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was hit by a driver in south Sacramento Tuesday evening.

The scene was near Kim Avenue and 24th Street.

Sacramento police say the boy was riding a bicycle when the driver struck him. The boy was left with significant injuries.

The driver took off before authorities got to the scene, police say. He was later taken into custody a short distance away from the crash.

A DUI evaluation was done on the driver, who is only being identified as a 38-year-old man at this point, and police are now awaiting the results. Investigators have not ruled out impairment or speed as factors in the incident.

The boy is now in stable condition, police say.

