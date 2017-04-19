Ranking The Best Performing A’s Players This Season

by Andrew Pasquini, Sports 1140 KHTK

Only two weeks into the baseball season, there has been a lot to digest with the Oakland A’s this season so far. While having a four game losing streak, the A’s have been able to play consistent baseball and currently stand at a record of 6-8. These are the five players that have helped the A’s play consistent baseball so far this season:

5. Santiago Casilla, relief pitcher

Casilla has been the A’s best relief pitcher only allowing two earned runs in six innings pitched without allowing a single hit. Casilla also leads the A’s in saves so far with two.

4. Yonder Alonso, first baseman

While his average isn’t ideal, Alonso has been one the A’s better clutch hitters this season. Alonso has had a hit in seven of the A’s first twelve games and an RBI in six of those games. He currently has an OBP .746, which is good for fifth on the A’s, and second for players who have played at least ten games.

3. Kendall Graveman, starting pitcher

Currently on the disabled list with a shoulder injury, Graveman has been the A’s second best starting pitcher this season. In his three starts, he’s 2-0 with a 2.00 ERA with twelve strikeouts against only five walks.

2. Khris Davis, outfield

Davis has been the A’s best position player by far this season hitting a team leading .321 (minimum 3.1 at-bats per game), a team leading seven home runs, and a team leading eleven RBIs. Davis is the one player in the A’s lineup that at any point in the game can hit a home run and his power is consistent. Last season, he finished with 42 home runs and 102 RBIs and is on pace to beat both of those numbers this season.

1. Andrew Triggs

The biggest stat that sticks out for Triggs early on is he hasn’t allowed an earned run yet this season in 17.2 innings pitched. While not striking out too many batters, Triggs has done a good job keeping hitters off base allowing a .169 batting average against and a WHIP of 0.85.