Record-Setting Triggs Helps A’s Top Rangers 4-2

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Andrew Triggs allowed three hits over six innings to outpitch Yu Darvish, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Texas Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Adam Rosales hit a two-run home run and Khris Davis added a sacrifice fly as part of a four-run sixth as the A’s overcame their majors-leading 17th error to snap a four-game losing streak.

Triggs (3-0) gave up two unearned runs, didn’t walk a batter and had five strikeouts. The right-hander has not allowed an earned run in 17 2/3 innings, an Oakland record for starting pitchers to begin a season.

Darvish (1-2) faced the minimum through five, but came apart in the sixth and lost for the fourth time in six starts at the Oakland Coliseum. The Texas right-hander allowed four runs in 5 1/3 innings with two walks and four strikeouts.

The Rangers scored a pair of unearned runs off Triggs in the sixth following a fielding error by Oakland first baseman Yonder Alonso, but were blanked the rest of the way.

Three Oakland relievers combined for the final nine outs. Santiago Casilla retired three for his second save.

Jurickson Profar reached on Alonso’s fielding error and scored on Elvis Andrus’ RBI single. Andrus later scored on a headfirst slide when he beat shortstop Rosales’ throw to the plate on Nomar Mazara’s fielder’s choice grounder.

Rosales tied it in the bottom of the sixth with his first home run of the season. The A’s went ahead on Davis’ sacrifice fly with the bases loaded, and Ryon Healy followed with a pinch-hit bloop RBI single to center.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: 3B Adrian Beltre remains sidelined with a calf strain and manager Jeff Banister said there is still no timetable for his return. “I know he’s been frustrated with the healing process,” Banister said. “He’s working as hard as he can. He’s doing everything he can.”

Athletics: Sonny Gray reported no pain following his 47-pitch outing in extended spring training on Monday. The right-hander, on the disabled list since April 1 with a strained shoulder, is slated to extend to 65 pitches this weekend with Single-A Stockton. … Chris Bassitt (right UCL surgery) will pitch two innings in extended spring training Wednesday. … INF Joey Wendle (strained right shoulder) was sent to Triple-A Nashville to begin a rehab assignment. .. The A’s plan to call up right-hander Cesar Valdez to start Thursday against Seattle. Valdez hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2010.

UP NEXT

Left-hander Martin Perez (1-1) starts the series finale for Texas on Wednesday, while the A’s counter with right-hander Jesse Hahn (0-1). Perez has allowed just one run over his past 10 1/3 innings and his 2.20 ERA is lowest among Rangers starters. Hahn is winless in three career starts against Texas.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

