Transgender Patient Suing Hospital Over Canceled Hysterectomy

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – A transgender patient is suing Dignity Health for discrimination after canceling an elected hysterectomy.

“As soon as she said, ‘Your hysterectomy is canceled,’ I just fell down to the floor,” said Evan Minton of Orangevale.

Possibly one of the hardest things he’s has had to hear.

Just two days before his scheduled hysterectomy, the doctor called saying the hospital had canceled it.

“It was so scary. I didn’t see the light at the end of the tunnel and I didn’t know if things were going to work out or not,” he said.

It flipped Minton’s world upside down. He says it’s been a rough journey, but starting in 2011 he began transitioning from a woman to a man. The hysterectomy was the next step in becoming who he believes he’s supposed to be.

“I was finally able to come to terms with being trans and as soon as I accepted that, the shame that I had been carrying around my entire life just evaporated,” he said.

Dignity Health says they’ve not yet received the complaint but in this statement said:

“We understand how important this surgery is for transgender individuals, and were happy to provide Mr. Minton and his surgeon the use of another Dignity Health hospital for his surgery within a few days.”

Dignity Health does not provide elective sterilizations at its Catholic facilities due to ethical and religious directives.

“It’s a clear case of discrimination against Mr. Minton,” said ACLU attorney, Ruth Dawson.

Dawson said the hospital violated his civil rights.

“Dignity health is the largest hospital system in the state of California and hospitals exist to provide care. We don’t believe that they should be able to pick and choose who gets to access that care,” she said.

Minton’s doctor however was able to perform the surgery at another hospital to stay on track with a series of future surgeries.

“By the grace of God, we were able to get to another hospital on that Friday,” Minton said.

He’s moving forward with his life and the surgeries have gone as planned, but says now it’s a fight for his transgender community.

“We always have to struggle to get our humanity recognized. So for me I want this to stop here. I want this to be the end. I don’t want anyone else to go through what I went through,” he said.