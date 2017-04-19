WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

Which U.S. City’s Residents Were Voted Least Attractive?

April 19, 2017 5:03 PM
Filed Under: attractive, Baltimore, Sacramento

A Travel And Leisure survey of America’s favorite places has scored cities based on the attractiveness of its locals.

The poll found Americans think Baltimore is home to the least attractive people. The “Charm City” slipped from fourth last year to claim this year’s dubious title in the subjective survey of the magazine’s readers.

Second on the list was Sacramento, which has caused a buzz on social media.

Other big cities making the top ten included Atlanta, Tampa, and Cleveland. Ironically, Atlanta was voted one of Travel and Leisure’s “most attractive” cities in previous years.

