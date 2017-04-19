WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

Report: Florida Woman Charged ‘Cover Fee’ Of Drugs To Stay At Home

April 19, 2017 9:28 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say a 37-year-old Florida woman ran a drug flop house, charging a “cover fee of drugs” to enter the home.

Danielle Baggett was arrested April 11 on a charge of running a nuisance dwelling after Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies responded to seven overdoses, including her own.

The Bradenton Herald (http://bit.ly/2oHQ02d ) reports investigators began looking into a surge of heroin and fentanyl overdoses at the home in August 2016. An affidavit says Baggett assured deputies she was trying to “clean up” illegal activities at the house. But the overdoses continued as deputies responded to the home 33 times before her arrest.

An affidavit says victims told investigators Baggett created an environment “for everyone to get high.”

Baggett bonded out of jail. Records don’t list an attorney for her.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

