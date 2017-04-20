5 Elk Grove High Students Fall Ill After Ingesting Food That Contained Cannabis

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Five students fell ill at Elk Grove High School after ingesting food that allegedly contained cannabis, school district officials said on Thursday.
Three students reported feeling ill before 3 p.m. on Thursday, telling campus officials they had eaten something that contained cannabis. Later in the day, two more students came forward telling they were feeling ill as well.
None of the students required hospitalization. School administrators contacted the parents of the students to make sure they were OK.
The school district is investigating what was ingested, and the students could face punishment.
Thursday was April 20, widely recognized as a holiday for marijuana use. This is the first year marijuana has been legal in California, but that legality doesn’t extend to minors.