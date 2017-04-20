VOTE: Should marijuana be legalized nationwide?

5 Elk Grove High Students Fall Ill After Ingesting Food That Contained Cannabis

April 20, 2017 6:43 PM

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Five students fell ill at Elk Grove High School after ingesting food that allegedly contained cannabis, school district officials said on Thursday.

Three students reported feeling ill before 3 p.m. on Thursday, telling campus officials they had eaten something that contained cannabis. Later in the day, two more students came forward telling they were feeling ill as well.

None of the students required hospitalization. School administrators contacted the parents of the students to make sure they were OK.

The school district is investigating what was ingested, and the students could face punishment.

Thursday was April 20, widely recognized as a holiday for marijuana use. This is the first year marijuana has been legal in California, but that legality doesn’t extend to minors.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia