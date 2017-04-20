Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys broke down last night’s Thunder Rockets game, and what the Thunder have to do to get back in to the series. The guys broke down the other playoff games from the NBA. They also talked about Paul George ‘s problem with the media, and his comments about his teammates. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys break down the draft and what teams will try and get better through the draft or through free agency. The guys also talked about Eli Manning’s angered statement about the allegations of memorabilia fraud. They also talked about some of the sports figures who made it on the Time Magazine 100 Most Influential people. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the Scott Howard-Cooper, NBA.com, joined the guys to talk about the NBA Playoffs, and what the Thunder would have to do to get back in to the series against the Rockets. They also talked about the NFL Schedule that is supposed to be released tonight, and talked about some of the games that have leaked so far. The guys finished the show previewing tonight’s NBA Playoff games. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

