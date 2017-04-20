VOTE: Should marijuana be legalized nationwide?

Blazing Westbrook, Thunder Smoked: The Lo-Down – 4/20

April 20, 2017 5:09 PM
Filed Under: 2017 NBA Playoffs, 2017 NFL Draft, NBA, NFL, The Lo-Down

Hour 1

HOUSTON, TX - APRIL 19: James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets dribbles the ball at mid court during Game Two of the Western Conference Quarterfinals against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2017 NBA Playoffs on April 19, 2017 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

(Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys broke down last night’s Thunder Rockets game, and what the Thunder have to do to get back in to the series.  The guys broke down the other playoff games from the NBA. They also talked about Paul George ‘s problem with the media, and his comments about his teammates.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

 



Hour 2


ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 18: Colin Kaepernick #7 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on from the sidelines during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on December 18, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. 
(Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)


In the second hour of the show the guys break down the draft and what teams will try and get better through the draft or through free agency.  The guys also talked about Eli Manning’s angered statement about the allegations of memorabilia fraud.  They also talked about some of the sports figures who made it on the Time Magazine 100 Most Influential people.   All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.


 



				


 


Hour 3


OAKLAND, CA - APRIL 19: Fan holds up a sign of Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers during Game Two of the Western Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs on April 19, 2017 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. 
(Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)


In the final hour of the Lo-Down the Scott Howard-Cooper, NBA.com, joined the guys to talk about the NBA Playoffs, and what the Thunder would have to do to get back in to the series against the Rockets.  They also talked about the NFL Schedule that is supposed to be released tonight, and talked about some of the games that have leaked so far.  The guys finished the show previewing tonight’s NBA Playoff games.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.


 



				


 


More from The Lo-Down With Damien Barling, Jason Ross and Ken Rudulph
