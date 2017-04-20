Clint Eastwood Making Movie About France Train Heroes

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Spencer Stone and his two childhood friends were on a train in France, when they heard a man loading a gun in the bathroom. The trio quickly sprang to action and ended up stopping a deadly terrorist attack.

Stone, Anthony Sadler and Alek Skarlatos – all Sacramento-area natives – will now be featured in an upcoming film by legendary actor and director Clint Eastwood.

The Hollywood Reporter reports, “The director has set his next project at Warner Bros. based on the story of Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos and Spencer Stone, three Americans traveling in Europe who found themselves on a train from Brussels to Paris, where they thwarted an attempted terrorist attack by overpowering the man armed with an AK-47.”

It's official! I'm proud to say that Clint Eastwood's next film will be on us! God is GOOD! A post shared by Spencer Stone (@spencer_john_stone) on Apr 20, 2017 at 1:08pm PDT

The three childhood friends were lauded for their bravery by leaders in France and the US. They were also given a hero’s welcome when they returned to Sacramento.

The movie will be based on the book The 15:17 to Paris: The True Story of a Terrorist, a Train, and Three American Heroes, which was written by Sadler, Skarlatos, Stone and Jeffrey E. Stern.