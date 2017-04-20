San Quentin Guard Attacked By Double-Murderer On Death Row

April 20, 2017 2:09 PM
Filed Under: California death row

SAN QUENTIN (AP) — Officials say a guard on California’s death row has been injured by a condemned inmate who previously killed two of his fellow prisoners.

The correctional officer was taken to an outside hospital Thursday for treatment of several cuts including what officials called a significant facial injury.

He is expected to fully recover.

They say he was attacked with an inmate-made weapon by 49-year-old Anthony Delgado. The attack took place while Delgado was being examined by San Quentin State Prison’s medical staff.

Delgado was originally sent to prison in 1994 to serve a five-year sentence for assault with a firearm.

But he was sentenced to death in 2000 for killing two inmates, both at a state prison in Corcoran. He killed one in 1998 and the second in 1999.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

