Reno Bighorns Change Logos To Match The Sacramento Kings

The Reno Bighorns are rebranding with the Sacramento Kings in mind.
The team’s Twitter has been posting photos of the new logos, uniforms, and court.
They’re changing the signature color to a Sacramento Kings purple, and adding a crown over the “i” in “Bighorns.” See the photos below.
Bighorns Unveil New Color Identity to Create Visual Connection to NBA Parent Club, @SacramentoKings.
Read->
Reno Bighorns (@renobighorns) April 20, 2017
Proud to announce a new color identity & logos! Excited to share this w/ our Affiliate team @SacramentoKings…
Reno Bighorns (@renobighorns) April 20, 2017
Already looking good in purple & black 💜🖤 #ForeverPurple #StrongerAsOne https://t.co/GmuCNLNHSR—
Reno Bighorns (@renobighorns) April 20, 2017
New court, who dis? 😎 https://t.co/XzSDTdudM4—
Reno Bighorns (@renobighorns) April 20, 2017