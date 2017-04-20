Reno Bighorns Change Logos To Match The Sacramento Kings

April 20, 2017 10:33 AM
Basketball, Bighorns, reno, Reno Bighorns, Sacramento, Sacramento Kings

The Reno Bighorns are rebranding with the Sacramento Kings in mind.

The team’s Twitter has been posting photos of the new logos, uniforms, and court.

They’re changing the signature color to a Sacramento Kings purple, and adding a crown over the “i” in “Bighorns.” See the photos below.

