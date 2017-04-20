VOTE: Should marijuana be legalized nationwide?

The Big Bang; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 4/20

April 20, 2017 6:53 PM
Filed Under: 2017 NBA Playoffs, Khris Davis, NFL Schedule, Oakland Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, San Francisco Giants

Hour 1

OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 04: Khalil Mack #52 of the Oakland Raiders celebrates after a fumble recovery against the Buffalo Bills during their NFL game at Oakland Alameda Coliseum on December 4, 2016 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The 2017 NFL schedule is set to release today but there are a few leaks already. Listen as Doug and Grant discuss the Raiders game in Mexico City again this year vs the Patriots and if the 49ers should open up on Monday night this season.

 

 

 

 

Hour 2

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - AUGUST 16: Madison Bumgarner #40 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the Washington Nationals in the third inning at AT&T Park on August 16, 2015 in San Francisco, California.

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Former P and current MLB analyst for ESPN Rob Dibble joined the fellas in hour two to discuss all the latest around the diamond. Everything from who is he thinks will win the AL West, to why he believes Madison Bumgarner will be ok even though he has started out slow.

 

 

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 27: Oakland Raiders fan Davi Tole (C) of Nevada displays a sign to passing motorists as Matt Gutierrez waves a flag on the Las Vegas Strip near the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign after National Football League owners voted 31-1 to approve the team's application to relocate to Las Vegas during their annual meeting on March 27, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders are expected to begin play no later than 2020 in a planned 65,000-seat domed stadium to be built in Las Vegas at a cost of about USD 1.9 billion. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Hour 3

The NFL schedule was released today officially in the third hour of the show. Hear Grant and Doug break down the Raiders and 49ers 2017 schedule and what they like and dislike about each of the team’s schedule.

 

 
More from Grant Napear
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia