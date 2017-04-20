The Big Bang; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 4/20

Hour 1

The 2017 NFL schedule is set to release today but there are a few leaks already. Listen as Doug and Grant discuss the Raiders game in Mexico City again this year vs the Patriots and if the 49ers should open up on Monday night this season.

Hour 2

Former P and current MLB analyst for ESPN Rob Dibble joined the fellas in hour two to discuss all the latest around the diamond. Everything from who is he thinks will win the AL West, to why he believes Madison Bumgarner will be ok even though he has started out slow.

Hour 3

The NFL schedule was released today officially in the third hour of the show. Hear Grant and Doug break down the Raiders and 49ers 2017 schedule and what they like and dislike about each of the team’s schedule.