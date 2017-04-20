Toddler Struck, Killed In South Sacramento Apartment Complex Parking Lot

April 20, 2017 9:58 AM
Filed Under: Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – A toddler has died after she was struck by a car in an apartment complex parking lot.

The incident happened Tuesday a little after 9 p.m. at an apartment complex along the 7700 block of Stockton Boulevard. California Highway Patrol says a man was driving his vehicle when he felt an impact.

The man stopped, got out and found that he had struck a one-year-old girl. CHP says it appears the toddler had walked to the left rear area of the vehicle, unknown to the driver, and was struck.

The man immediately drove the girl to a nearby hospital, but the toddler was pronounced dead.

CHP is still investigating the incident.

