VIDEO: Royals Fan Fight Goes Viral

A fan fight is going viral after someone caught a man punching a woman in the face at a recent San Francisco Giants game.
The Giants were playing the Kansas City Royals in Kansas on Tuesday night and things turned physical between a male and female fan. Words were exchanged, she allegedly hit and spit on him, and he punched her in the face.
The tail end of the fight, and the punch, were filmed by an onlooker at Kauffman Stadium.
Deadspin reports that both parties were ejected from the game and cited for disorderly conduct. Neither one of them required medical attention.
