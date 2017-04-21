VOTE: What do you think about forms of birth control being available in vending machines?

A freak injury; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 4/21

April 21, 2017 6:48 PM
Hour 1

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 20: Madison Bumgarner #40 of the San Francisco Giants poses for a portait during a MLB photo day at Scottsdale Stadium on February 20, 2017 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

(Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

Big news in hour 1, Giants ace Madison Bumgarner has been placed on the DL due to a dirt bike incident. Questions surround the whole situation, listen as Doug and Grant discuss the outlook on the incident and what may come of the situation for him and team.

 

 

 

Hour 2

512504746 A freak injury; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 4/21

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

In hour two of the show former NFL WR and current NFL Network analyst Nate Burleson joined the show to discuss the NFL schedule that was released yesterday, his thoughts and memories of his experience in the draft and a few basketball questions.

 

Hour 3

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 21: General view of the Azteca Stadium prior the NFL football game between Houston Texans and Oakland Raiders at Azteca Stadium on November 21, 2016 in Mexico City, Mexico. (

Photo by Miguel Tovar/LatinContent/Getty Images)

Scott Bair of NBC Sports California joined the fellas in hour three to discuss the Raiders season outlook and the Oakland A’s president Dave Kaval joined the show and told Doug and Grant it is a fact the A’s will be announcing a new stadium deal before the end of the year.

 

 

Hour 4

SANTA CLARA, CA - FEBRUARY 9: General Manager John Lynch of the San Francisco 49ers addresses the media during a press conference at Levi Stadium on February 9, 2017 in Santa Clara, California. The 49ers press conference was setup to introducing the new general manager, John Lynch, and the teams new head coach, Kyle Shanahan.

(Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee, the 49ers Insider popped on in hour four  to discuss the 49ers season outlook plus the fellas talk a little NBA playoffs.

 

