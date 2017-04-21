A freak injury; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 4/21

Hour 1
Big news in hour 1, Giants ace Madison Bumgarner has been placed on the DL due to a dirt bike incident. Questions surround the whole situation, listen as Doug and Grant discuss the outlook on the incident and what may come of the situation for him and team.
Hour 2
In hour two of the show former NFL WR and current NFL Network analyst Nate Burleson joined the show to discuss the NFL schedule that was released yesterday, his thoughts and memories of his experience in the draft and a few basketball questions.
Hour 3
Scott Bair of NBC Sports California joined the fellas in hour three to discuss the Raiders season outlook and the Oakland A’s president Dave Kaval joined the show and told Doug and Grant it is a fact the A’s will be announcing a new stadium deal before the end of the year.
Hour 4
Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee, the 49ers Insider popped on in hour four to discuss the 49ers season outlook plus the fellas talk a little NBA playoffs.