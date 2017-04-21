Best Player in the World; The Drive – 04/21/17

April 21, 2017 9:19 AM
HOUR 1:

Dave and Nate talk the Cleveland Cavaliers massive comeback, the San Jose Sharks losing in overtime, and the release of the 2017 NFL season schedule for Morning Brew. Then, the guys give Kayte a call to bother her on her vacation. Finally, Dave explains why he would rather go to an asparagus festival than a baseball game.

HOUR 2:

Dave and Nate talk about the release of the NFL schedule and how it effects the Oakland Raiders. The, Threefer Madness featuring the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Raptors/Bucks series, and LeBron James. Then, NFL scout Chris Landry joins The Drive to share his thoughts on the latest involving the draft just over a week away.

HOUR 3:

668151350 Best Player in the World; The Drive 04/21/17USA Today’s Sam Amick joins The Drive to give his thoughts on the NFL Playoffs and share breaking news involving Rajon Rondo. Then, Dave & Nate talk sports movies before the Re-Brew to end the week of shows.

More from The Drive With Dave, Kayte and Nate
