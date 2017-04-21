California’s First 4-20 After Marijuana Legalization Full Of Gray Areas

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It’s a high holiday for marijuana lovers across the country. The April 20, or 4-20, holiday had a special significance for many in California this year. It’s the first celebration since the passing of Proposition 64, which decriminalized the adult use and possession of marijuana.

But Prop. 64 is just the beginning, a framework for what the cannabis industry will look like in the state. Regulating a $6 dollar industry takes time and right now there are some hazy areas of the law.

“Weed is just a great substance,” said one 420-party goer.

“Just getting together, sharing the love, you know, just all about having a good time,” said another.

Pot loving people celebrated the product. And the passing of Prop. 64.

“I think it’s pretty groundbreaking,” said Damian Lynch.

He helped organize a Midtown Sacramento event filled with food, some booze, and of course marijuana.

“It’s opening a whole new economy,” Lynch explained.

In a rapidly evolving industry, the rules and regulations are currently a step behind.

“The gray area as we all talk about, so we’re figuring it out as we go,” said Lynch.

“Nobody quite knows what’s going on just yet,” said Jason Kinney, who ran the Yes on 64 campaign.

He says while Prop. 64 made certain rules clear, there are still plenty of misconceptions about what’s legal and what’s not.

“People assume that it’s still legal to go buy marijuana anytime anywhere. That’s not true,” explained Kinney.

And, can you smoke in public?

“Now you can?” said one man, unsure of his answer.

“Essentially public consumption is prohibited under Prop. 64,” explained Kinney.

When it comes to commercial regulations, right now, pot shops can’t sell to anyone without a medical card. And rules for events involving private businesses are still in limbo.

Prop. 64 does allow adults to use products in their home, possess small amounts of cannabis, grow plants in their home and share some products with friends.

As for the smoke-out pot parties, right now, they’re operating in that cloudy gray area between legal and illegal.

The first draft of state regulations are due out in a couple weeks. A public awareness campaign to educate the public about the regulations is scheduled to beginning in the fall. State licenses for commercial marijuana businesses will be issued on Jan. 1.