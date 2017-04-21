Elk Grove Mother Abducts 3-Year-Old

ELK GROVE (CBS 13)- Elk Grove Police Department are searching for a woman who abducted her 3-year-old daughter.
Elk Grove Detectives said police officers responded to a report of child abduction on Thursday night. Upon arrival, they located the reporting party who stated that 29-year-old Panpan Chen picked up 3-year-old Kira Chen from school. The pair hasn’t been seen since then.
According to the police department, Panpan Chen has made suicidal statements. The reporting party believe she may attempt to take the girl out of the country.
Elk Grove Police encourages anyone with information regarding this crime to call the Police Department Communications Center at (916) 714-5115 or Crime Alert at (916) 443-HELP (4357).
Callers to Crime Alert can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00.