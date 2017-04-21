Highway 50 Bridge Resurfacing Has To Be Fixed, Again

VOTE: What do you think about forms of birth control being available in vending machines?

April 21, 2017 10:59 PM

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Get ready for roadwork on a busy Sacramento bridge after Caltrans officials say resurfacing done just three years ago will have to be redone.

Caltrans says a multimillion resurfacing job on the Highway 50 bridge over the Sacramento River between Sacramento and West Sacramento has to be completely redone.

The cost of the project could be three times as much, because of the change in materials that have to be used.

The Pioneer Bridge itself isn’t in danger.

The resurfacing work on the bridge will have to be scrapped and crews must start over.

The project was originally completed January 2015. Two months later, Caltrans said the surface of the was already showing cracks, prompting temporary repairs.

But those repairs didn’t hold, and more were done a year later, with several sections in need of fixing. At the time, Caltrans said the project had a three-year warranty.

Caltrans is expected to pay the $15 million to $18 million from the state’s highway maintenance account, then try to seek reimbursement from the company that made the original material. That will allow work to begin on the project during the dry summer months, instead of waiting for the claim to clear.

  1. alphawolf1 (@alphawolf1) says:
    April 21, 2017 at 11:17 pm

    A few people need to be fired.

