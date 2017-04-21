Jason Ross: An Early Look at the 2017 Raiders Schedule

Thursday the NFL schedule came out and football fans everywhere rejoiced. We already knew the teams (home and away) that everyone was playing but not the layout of the 17 week journey. For the Raiders they arrive this season with uncertainty about how long they will play in Oakland but for however long they call the East Bay home, they should be good. Last season they jumped on a lot of the league, this year they will have a target on their back and the schedule makers didn’t do

Week 1: @ Tennessee (3rd straight year with a trip to the Titans)

Week 2: New York Jets (based on the last couple of seasons, a perfect team to open up with at home)

Week 3: @Washington (Sunday Night Football) 1 of a franchise breaking 5 times on prime time

Week 4: @ Denver (3 of the first 4 on the road and they were awful last year in Denver w/o Carr)

Week 5: Baltimore (Ravens are tough and well coached but this one is at home)

Week 6: LA Chargers (Another home game to hopefully keep some early season momentum going)

Week 7: Kansas City (Thursday night) Short week like last year’s loss, this time at home

Week 8: @ Buffalo (Like last year with 2 East Coast games in a row they will stay & practice in Florida)

Week 9: @Miami (Another Sunday night game for America to enjoy the Silver and Black)

Week 10: Bye Week

Week 11: New England ( Considered a home game but played in Mexico City) Tuck Regla

Week 12: Denver (Always tough, home or road)

Week 13: New York Giants (Finishing off 2nd 3 game home stand of season)

Week 14: @ Kansas City (This could have a ton of division playoff implications)

Week 15: Dallas (Playing AFC and NFC East this year makes the schedule a challenge) Another SNF

Week 16: @Philadelphia (Monday Night Football on Christmas) Eagles fans once booed Santa Claus

Week 17: @ LA Chargers (Raiders fans filled San Diego, just imagine how many will be at this one)

All in all it looks daunting right now but if you are good then you navigate your way through this. I do expect the Raiders to be good again and continue to grow. I like the fact that they are on 5 different prime time games. I don’t love the fact that they have to go to Mexico City again but as they say “it is what it is”. This team just needs to believe in its talent, believe in its coaching staff and just ignore all the outside noise. That isn’t always an easy thing to do, but if the Raiders can do that this should be another great season.