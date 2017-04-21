Man Dies After Fire At Arden Arcade Home

ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) – One person is dead after a Sacramento County home goes up in flames.
At around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. Heavy flames were seen coming from the home on Morse Avenue, near Hurley Way.
None of the nearby homes or businesses were damaged, but the home where the fire started was severely damaged. Crews estimate the flames caused $100,000 in damage.
Metro Fire says one person was rescued from the home by firefighters, but later died at a hospital.
The person has only been identified as a man in his 30s.
The cause is under investigation.