Nearly Naked Woman Found Dead In Modesto

April 21, 2017 6:39 PM

MODESTO (CBS13) — Evergreen Avenue in Modesto is back open after police investigated a suspicious death.

The body of a woman who was barely wearing any clothes was found near Evergreen Avenue and Carver Road.

Detectives have not released the woman’s race, or age. Investigators are still trying to figure out how she died and how she ended up in the alleyway.

She was found Friday morning just as neighbors say an abandoned home was being demolished.

Some neighbors that are concerned over safety plan to install cameras as a safety precaution. Other homeowners say having two churches nearby helps them feel safe.

Modesto Police say this case is not connected to any other death investigations in the area.

