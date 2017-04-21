Sacramento Kings Hire Scott Perry As Executive Vice President Of Basketball Operations

The Sacramento Kings are hiring former Orlando Magic assistant GM Scott Perry.
The news broke on Twitter today of Perry’s new role, which will be Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations.
Sam Amick tweeted it out, as well as the Kings’ chain-of-command.
Can confirm Scott Perry is expected to join Kings as Executive VP of b-ball ops. He'll work closely w/ Vlade Divac, who still has final say—
Sam Amick (@sam_amick) April 21, 2017
Kings' chain-of-command, I'm told, now 1) Vlade, 2) Perry, 3) Asst. GM Ken Catanella. Scott's a really good pickup. Strong NBA relationships—
Sam Amick (@sam_amick) April 21, 2017
The Kings account confirmed the news on Friday.
📝 Kings Name Scott Perry Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations » spr.ly/60178ePqh https://t.co/li95CYN1j7—
Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) April 21, 2017