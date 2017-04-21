Sacramento Kings Hire Scott Perry As Executive Vice President Of Basketball Operations

April 21, 2017 12:56 PM
Filed Under: Sacramento, Sacramento Kings, Scott Perry

The Sacramento Kings are hiring former Orlando Magic assistant GM Scott Perry.

The news broke on Twitter today of Perry’s new role, which will be Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations.

Sam Amick tweeted it out, as well as the Kings’ chain-of-command.

The Kings account confirmed the news on Friday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia