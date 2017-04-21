Teacher Suspected Of Kidnapping Student To Face Federal Court In Sacramento

SISKIYOU COUNTY (CBS13) – The teacher suspected of kidnapping a 15-year-old student and taking her across the country will be arraigned in federal court in Sacramento.
The month-long manhunt for Tad Cummins came to an end in Siskiyou County on Thursday. Cummins, 50, was arrested in a remote area of the Shasta-Trinity Forest.
READ: Full Criminal Complaint Against Tennessee Teacher Tad Cummins
Cummins and the student were last seen back in March in Tennessee.
The pair was found inside of cabin in a remote area of Siskiyou County after a tipster spotted Cummins’ vehicle and alerted authorities. Cummins surrendered and girl was found unharmed.
Friday, authorities said the FBI had picked up Cummins and are now taking him to Sacramento to be arraigned in Federal court. The arraignment is scheduled for Monday.
The teen spent the night in Sacramento and is now on her way back to Tennessee.