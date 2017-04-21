Teacher Suspected Of Kidnapping Student To Face Federal Court In Sacramento

April 21, 2017 10:36 AM
Filed Under: Siskiyou County

SISKIYOU COUNTY (CBS13) – The teacher suspected of kidnapping a 15-year-old student and taking her across the country will be arraigned in federal court in Sacramento.

The month-long manhunt for Tad Cummins came to an end in Siskiyou County on Thursday. Cummins, 50, was arrested in a remote area of the Shasta-Trinity Forest.

READ: Full Criminal Complaint Against Tennessee Teacher Tad Cummins

Cummins and the student were last seen back in March in Tennessee.

The pair was found inside of cabin in a remote area of Siskiyou County after a tipster spotted Cummins’ vehicle and alerted authorities. Cummins surrendered and girl was found unharmed.

Friday, authorities said the FBI had picked up Cummins and are now taking him to Sacramento to be arraigned in Federal court. The arraignment is scheduled for Monday.

The teen spent the night in Sacramento and is now on her way back to Tennessee.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia