President Trump: Dreamers Should ‘Rest Easy’ About His Immigration Policies

April 21, 2017 11:31 AM
(AP) – President Donald Trump says young immigrants shielded from deportation — often referred to as “dreamers” — should “rest easy” about his immigration policies.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Trump says he is “not after the dreamers, we are after the criminals.” He says “that is our policy.”

President Barack Obama changed enforcement priorities to protect many young people brought to the country illegally as children from deportation.

Attorneys say 23-year-old Juan Manuel Montes was recently deported to Mexico despite having qualified for deferred deportation. Montes sued Tuesday for access to records on his deportation.

Trump says Montes’ case is “a little different than the Dreamer case,” though he did not specify why.
