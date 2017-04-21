Won’t Back Down: The Lo-Down – 4/21

April 21, 2017 3:41 PM
Hour 1

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - APRIL 20: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts in the second quarter of Game Three of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on April 20, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about the huge Cavs comeback last night over the Pacers last night. They also talked about the Adrian Wojnarowski’s report of the Kings hiring Scott Perry to work with Vlade Divac in the Front Office.  The guys took some calls from listeners for their thoughts on the new Kings front office higher.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

 

Hour 2

668151350 Wont Back Down: The Lo Down 4/21In the second hour of the show the guys finished up the talk about the Kings higher of Scott Perry, and moved on to Rajon Rondo’s injury and how that will affect the Chicago Bulls and their series with the Celtics.  Next, the guys covered next week’s draft NFL Draft. They also talked about Madison Bumgarner’s dirt bike injury, and what this means for the Giants.   All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 3

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 26: Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback DeShone Kizer (14) passing the ball in the third quarter of a game against the USC Trojans, on November 26, 2016, played at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA.

(Photo by John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down Sam Amick, KHTK NBA Insider/USA Today, joins the guys to talk about the Sacramento Kings hire of Scott Perry, and breaks down the NBA Playoffs.  The guys also talked about Deshone Kizer’s statements before the NFL draft and if it was a good or bad decision to make it. The guys finished the show talking about the 1 year anniversary of Prince’s death and how that shaped the show to what it is today.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

