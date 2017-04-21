Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about the huge Cavs comeback last night over the Pacers last night. They also talked about the Adrian Wojnarowski’s report of the Kings hiring Scott Perry to work with Vlade Divac in the Front Office. The guys took some calls from listeners for their thoughts on the new Kings front office higher. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys finished up the talk about the Kings higher of Scott Perry, and moved on to Rajon Rondo’s injury and how that will affect the Chicago Bulls and their series with the Celtics. Next, the guys covered next week’s draft NFL Draft. They also talked about Madison Bumgarner’s dirt bike injury, and what this means for the Giants. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down Sam Amick, KHTK NBA Insider/USA Today, joins the guys to talk about the Sacramento Kings hire of Scott Perry, and breaks down the NBA Playoffs. The guys also talked about Deshone Kizer’s statements before the NFL draft and if it was a good or bad decision to make it. The guys finished the show talking about the 1 year anniversary of Prince’s death and how that shaped the show to what it is today. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

You can Subscribe, Rate, and Review The Lo-Down Podcast HERE, and you can Like Us on Facebook.